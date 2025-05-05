Tamil Nadu HSC +2, SSLC Results 2025 To Be Released Soon At dge.tn.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecards Here

Tamil Nadu Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025 soon. Last year the results were declared on May 6, and in 2023, they were announced on May 8. However, the date and time of release of result is yet to be confirmed. Once declared, students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results on the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, and dge2.tn.nic.in. Additionally, the TN results will also be accessible via SMS and DigiLocker.

TN Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Official website to check result

— tnresults.nic.in

— dge1.tn.nic.in

— apply1.tndge.org

— dge2.tn.nic.in

TN Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Here’s how to check result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other required details, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Your Tamil Nadu Class 10/12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result and download the mark sheet.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

To pass the board exams, students must score at least 35 marks in theory subjects. For language papers and subjects without practical exams, a minimum of 25 out of 90 marks is needed. In vocational subjects that include only practicals, students must secure at least 20 out of 75 marks in the practical exam.

If a student fails to meet the required marks, they have the option to apply for supplementary exams or request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.