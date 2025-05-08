Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2025 OUT: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, DigiLocker

TN HSC Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 8th May, 2025, Thursday. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th exams can now check their result through the official website, i.e. dge.tn.gov.in. The TN HSC examination took place from 3rd March, 2025 to 25th March, 2025 in a single shift, from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM.

To pass the board exams, students must score at least 35 marks in theory subjects. For language papers and subjects without practical exams, a minimum of 25 out of 90 marks is needed. In vocational subjects that include only practicals, students must secure at least 20 out of 75 marks in the practical exam. If a student fails to meet the required marks, they have the option to apply for supplementary exams or request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

TN HSC Result 2025: How to Check Mark Memo Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your username and password to login into your account.

Step 3: Now check if your Aadhaar card is linked or not, if not, then do it.

Step 4: Go to the Documents/Education tab

Step 5: Select your Board- TNDGE and Class- 12

Step 6: Enter the required credentials of yours.

Step 7: Your score card for TN HSC 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check your marks and download it for future use.

TN HSC Result 2025: How To Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the mesage in this format- TNBOARD12(your registration number)

Step 3: Send this message to the number provided by the board- 09282232585.

Step 4: Your Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result will appear on the screen in SMS format.

Step 5: Check your scores and save it for future use.

All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.