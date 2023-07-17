Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Rank List Released On tnmedicalselection.net- Direct Link To Download Here

The rank list of Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 has been released by the Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the category-wise rank list on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. After this state counseling process for admission, the candidates can get enrolled in the MBBS and BDS programs.

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counseling 2023 rank list has been made public for all categories, including the government quota, management quota, and special categories. The rank list contains the candidate's name, community, NEET UG score, common rank, application number, and NEET UG roll number.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counseling Rank list 2023: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website for NEET UG counselling at tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Go to the homepage, click on the provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a pdf.

Step 4: Candidates can check the list and download it.

Step 5: Take print for future reference.

The selection committee will arrange the students' online counseling depending on the candidate's rank. The 2023 Tamil Nadu NEET counseling timetable will shortly be posted on the official website. Candidates will be able to fill in options for courses and colleges after the schedule is released. Seat distribution and reporting will come after it. One can visit the official website to learn more.