Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out On tnmedicalselection.net, Direct Link To Download Here
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result is now available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net, scroll down for the direct link to download seat allotment list.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment Candidates can now check and download the TN NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results from the official website- tnmedicalselection.net following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
Here's How To Download TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG courses
Step 3: Now click on the seat allotment list
Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen, download it
Step 5: Check the seat allotment list and save it for future reference
TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Government Quota) - Direct Link
TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Management Quota) - Direct Link
Candidates who have been alloted seats in the first round will be able to download the provisional allotment letter from August 7 and August 11. Shortlisted candidates will be required to report to the alloted institutes by August 11 for the document verification process.
