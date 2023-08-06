trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645366
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out On tnmedicalselection.net, Direct Link To Download Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result is now available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net, scroll down for the direct link to download seat allotment list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out On tnmedicalselection.net, Direct Link To Download Here Image credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment Candidates can now check and download the TN NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results from the official website- tnmedicalselection.net following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG courses

Step 3: Now click on the seat allotment list

Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen, download it

Step 5: Check the seat allotment list and save it for future reference

TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Government Quota) - Direct Link

TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Management Quota) - Direct Link

Candidates who have been alloted seats in the first round will be able to download the provisional allotment letter from August 7 and August 11. Shortlisted candidates will be required to report to the alloted institutes by August 11 for the document verification process.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train