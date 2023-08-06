Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Out On tnmedicalselection.net, Direct Link To Download Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Seat Allotment 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu has announced the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment Candidates can now check and download the TN NEET UG 2023 seat allotment results from the official website- tnmedicalselection.net following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UG courses

Step 3: Now click on the seat allotment list

Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen, download it

Step 5: Check the seat allotment list and save it for future reference

TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Government Quota) - Direct Link

TN NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (Management Quota) - Direct Link

Candidates who have been alloted seats in the first round will be able to download the provisional allotment letter from August 7 and August 11. Shortlisted candidates will be required to report to the alloted institutes by August 11 for the document verification process.