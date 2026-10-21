/Tamil Nadu rain alert: Schools closed in 5 districts, IMD warns of heavy rain till October 26

District collectors announced a holiday for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet on October 21. Heavy rain hit parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur through the night. The closures were ordered as a precaution, so that children would not have to travel through waterlogged streets.
A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday. Under its influence, the Regional Meteorological Centre expects heavy to very heavy rain to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 26.
The holiday covers October 21 only. It does not automatically extend to later days. Any further closures will depend on how much rain falls and how badly each district is waterlogged. Collectors are expected to announce decisions as the situation changes, so parents should keep checking official notices and messages from their schools.
With rain forecast to continue for several more days, residents in coastal and low-lying areas will need to stay alert. Officials have not yet said whether more closures will follow.
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