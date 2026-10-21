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Tamil Nadu rain alert: Schools closed in 5 districts, IMD warns of heavy rain till October 26

Overnight downpours forced authorities in Tamil Nadu to close schools in five districts on Wednesday. Students and parents are advised to keep updated with the local authorities.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Schools closed in 5 districts, IMD warns of heavy rain till October 26

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Tamil Nadu rain alert: Schools closed in 5 districts, IMD warns of heavy rain till October 26
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