Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2025-26: Application Begins On October 9- Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2025-26: The Tamil Nadu government will issue the RTE Admissions 2025 notification on October 6, 2025. Applications for admission to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2025-26 academic year will open on October 9, 2025. This move comes after the Centre released the state’s pending share of around Rs 700 crore. “The Government of Tamil Nadu announces the commencement of admissions under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act) for the academic year 2025-26," said the Tamil Nadu School Education Department in a statement.

“This decision follows the release of the State’s due share of RTE reimbursement funds by the Government of India…A special 10-day online admission window has been scheduled to regularise eligible children already admitted under the RTE quota," the release further mentioned.

Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2025-26: Details required

Upload the child’s date of birth certificate, scanned Aadhaar card, and income details along with the application form.

Register online using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and family income details.

Choose preferred schools from the available options under the RTE quota.

Review the entered details carefully before submission.

Submit the application form before the deadline.

School principals are required to identify eligible students, obtain written consent from parents, and submit the total number of seats filled in entry-level classes by October 7, 2025. The final list of children admitted under the RTE quota will be published on October 14, 2025. Families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can apply, provided they submit the necessary documents for verification to the Directorate of Primary Education, which oversees the admission process. The notification to be issued on Tuesday will include detailed eligibility criteria and the application procedure.