Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in; check date and time here
TN SSLC result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2026 on May 20 at 9:30 AM at the official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
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TN SSLC result 2026: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on May 20 at 9:30 AM. Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu class 10th board examinations will be able to check and download their marks memo from the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
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Around 9 lakhs students appeared for the TN SSLC exam 2026 which was conducted across the state earlier this year. Candidates can access their TN SSLC provisional marksheet online using their registration number and date of birth.
TN SSLC result date and time
- TN SSLC result date : May 20, 2026
- TN SSLC result 2026 time: 9:30 AM
Official websites to check TN SSLC Result 2026
- tnresults.nic.in
- dge.tn.gov.in
How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2026
Once the TN SSLC result 2026 is made available, students can follow these steps to download their scorecard:
- Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in
- Click on the ‘SSLC Examination Result 2026’ link available on the homepage
- Enter registration number and date of birth
- Click on submit
- The Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
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The online scorecard will contain details such as student name, registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and grades. Students are advised to collect the original marksheets from their respective schools later.
Along with the results, DGE Tamil Nadu is also expected to release overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and topper details during the press conference.
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