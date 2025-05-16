Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 OUT: tnresults.nic.in Not Working? Here’s How To Check Result Via SMS, DigiLocker, App

TN Class 10th Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially released the class 10th (SSLC) result today, i.e. 16th May, 2025, Friday. All the students who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu board class 10th examination can now check their result from the official website, i.e. tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in after the release.

Students will have to enter their registration number along with their date of birth to access the result from the official websites. The TNDGE class 10th examination took place from 28th March, 2025 to 15th April, 2025 and the practical exams were held from 22nd February, 2025 to 28th February, 2025.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025: How To Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type a message in this format- “TNBOARD10 (Your Date of Birth and Registration number)”

Step 3- Send this message to the number provided by the board- 9282232585

Step 4- Your result will appear on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- Save it for future reference.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025: How To Check Result Via App?

Step 1- Download the “TN SSLC Result 2025” android application from the playstore on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Open the application and you will see the “View your SSLC result 2025 Tamil Nadu”, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your registration number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 4- After submission, your Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download it for future use.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025: How To Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Step 1- Go to the official DigiLocker website- results.digilocker.gov.in or open the application.

Step 2- Login into your account by using your Aadhar card number or registered mobile number.

Step 3- Find the education section and then select your board- “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education”

Step 4- Select your class- SSLC or Class 10th.

Step 5- Download the marks memo of your Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2025.

Students must note that to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination, they will have to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject and overall aggregate. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.