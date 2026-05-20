Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2026 today at 9:30 AM; When and where to check TN Class 10 Scores

TN SSLC result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 on May 20 at 9:30 AM. Students who have appeared for the TN Class 10 board examinations will be able to access their results online through the official result portals at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in

To check the scorecard, students will need their login details like roll number and password.

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When will TN SSLC Result 2026 be released?

According to official updates, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result will be declared on:

Date: May 20, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM

The result link will be activated online shortly after the official announcement.

Where to check Tamil Nadu 10th result 2026

Students can check their marks through the following official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Students may also access digital marksheets through DigiLocker after the result declaration.

How to download TN SSLC result 2026

Once the TN SSLC result is out, Candidates can follow these steps to check their scorecards online:

Visit the official website — tnresults.nic.in

Click on the “SSLC Examination Result 2026” link

Enter registration number and date of birth

Click on submit

The TN SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Details mentioned on the marksheet

The provisional online marksheet will contain:

Student name

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Qualifying status

Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the result.

After the result declaration, students can apply for higher secondary admissions in their preferred streams such as Science, Commerce, Arts, or Vocational courses. The board is also expected to release details regarding supplementary examinations and revaluation procedures later.

Over 9 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the TN SSLC Result 2026, which will determine admissions to Class 11 streams in schools across the state.