TANCET 2023 Result Declared On tancet.annauniv.edu, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

TANCET 2023 Result: The Anna University has announced the TANCET 2023 Result on its official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2023 exam can now check their results on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download TANCET 2023 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET - tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2023 result link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit and your TANCET 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Dowbload your TANCET Result 2023 and take a printout

Anna University conducted the TANCET 2023 on March 25 and March 26, 2023 and a total of 9279 candidates appeared for TANCET MCA exam and 22774 candidates appeared for TANCET MBA exam. The scorecard for both the examinations will be available from April 20 to May 20, 2023 on the web portal.