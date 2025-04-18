TANCET 2025 Final Answer Key Released At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TANCET 2025 Final Answer Key: The Anna University, Chennai has officially released the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the TANCET 2025 can download the final answer keys from the official website, i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu by entering their email address and password.

The TANCET 2025 took place on 22nd March, 2025 in an offline mode. The exam for the MCA programme was held from 10 AM to 12 Noon. The examination for the MBA programme took place from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The provisional answer key was released on 1st April, 2025. The board has said in their official notice that results for TANCET 2025 will be declared on 23rd April, 2025. And all the students would be able to download their score card from the official website from 7th May, 2025 to 6th June, 2025.

TANCET 2025 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download the Answer Key

Step 1- Go to the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2– You will see the link of “TANCET 2025 Final Answer Key” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login into the candidate dashboard.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your registered email ID and Password and submit.

Step 5- After submission, the final answer key will be displayed on the mobile screen.

Step 6- Check the answer key properly and download it for future reference.

The TANCET 2025 consisted of five sections, Business Situations, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, Data Sufficiency, and English Usage and each section had 20 questions. For each correct answer the candidate will achieve one mark and for each incorrect answer 0.25 marks will be deducted and no marks will be given for questions not attempted. Additionally, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.