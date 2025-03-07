TANCET Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Tomorrow At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

TANCET Hall Ticket 2025: Anna University has delayed the release of the TANCET Admit Card 2025. The admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) will now be available on March 8, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for these exams can find the admit card link on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Previously, the hall tickets were set to be released on March 7, 2025, but the date has been postponed again. The TANCET 2025 exam is scheduled for March 22, 2025, for MBA and MCA courses, while CEETA-PG will be conducted on March 23, 2025, for M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan courses. The TANCET exam will take place in two shifts: the first shift from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. CEETA-PG will be held in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 noon.

TANCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click on the link for TANCET Admit Card 2025.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

After entering the details, click on the submit button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

The university has released a list of applications with incorrect details. Candidates who have uploaded an incorrect image or signature must log in to the portal and fix the issue highlighted there. After making the necessary corrections, they need to send an email to tanceeta@gmail.com.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA degree programs, while the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA) is held for admission to M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. programs.