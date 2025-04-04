TANCET Answer Key 2025 Released At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Direct Link To Download Here

TANCET Answer Key 2025: Anna University has released the tentative answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2024. Candidates can check them on the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu. The answer keys were originally set to be released on April 1 but were delayed to April 4. As per the official website, the results for TANCET and CEETA PG will be announced by April 24.

TANCET is for admission to MBA and MCA programs, while CEETA PG is for ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses. TANCET took place on March 22, and CEETA PG was held on March 23, 2025. The TANCET exam was conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can file objections by paying the required fee. All objections will be reviewed by an expert panel, and if any are found valid, a final or updated answer key will be released.

TANCET Answer Key 2025: Here’s how to download

Visit the official TANCET 2025 website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the link for the TANCET and CEETA PG tentative answer key on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Review the answer key and download it for reference.

TANCET Answer key 2025: Marking scheme

The TANCET 2025 exam was conducted in offline mode on March 22. The question paper had five sections: Business Situations, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, Data Sufficiency, and English Usage, with each section containing 20 questions.

Candidates will get 1 mark for every correct answer. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. No marks will be given or cut for questions left unanswered.

