TANCET Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Today At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Step To Download Here

TANCET Answer Key 2025: Anna University will release the provisional answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 today, April 1. Candidates who took the exam on March 22 can check and download the answer key from the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu. The university will also provide response sheets for candidates who appeared for the exam. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections by paying a fee. A panel of experts will review these objections, and if any are found valid, the university will release a revised or final answer key.

The TANCET 2025 exams were held on March 22. The MCA exam took place from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM, while the MBA exam was conducted from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. According to the official notification, the TANCET 2025 results will be declared on or before April 24. The final results will be based on the revised answer key, and candidates who qualify will be eligible for admission to MBA and MCA programs.

TANCET 2025: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the ‘TANCET 2025 Answer Key’ download link.

Step 3: The PDF file will open on the screen; download it.

Step 4: Print a copy if needed and compare the answers with your responses.

The TANCET 2025 exam was conducted offline on March 22. The question paper had five sections: Business Situations, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, Data Sufficiency, and English Usage, with 20 questions in each section. Candidates will get 1 mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is held for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), and Master of Planning (M.Plan.) programs.