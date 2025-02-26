TANCET, CEETA PG Registration 2025 Ends Today At tancet.annauniv.edu- Here’s How To Apply

Anna University will close the registration for TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 on February 26, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply can find the direct link on the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET 2025 exam for MBA and MCA courses will take place on March 22, while CEETA PG for M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan courses will be held on March 23. The TANCET exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. CEETA PG will be conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 PM. Candidates can download their TANCET hall tickets from March 8, 2025.

The TANCET 2025 exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will earn 1 mark for each correct answer, while 1/4 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

TANCET, CEETA PG Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official TANCET website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the TANCET 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Register by entering your details and submitting the form.

Log in to your account.

Complete the application form and make the payment.

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

The registration for TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 started on January 24, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply should note that the TANCET application fee is Rs 1000 for all categories and Rs 500 for SC/SCA/ST candidates from Tamil Nadu. Similarly, the application fee for CEETA PG is Rs 1944 for all candidates and Rs 972 for SC/SCA/ST candidates from Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is held for admission to MBA and MCA degree programs. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) is conducted for admission to M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. programs.