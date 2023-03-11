TANCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released On tancet.annauniv.edu, Direct Link To Download Admit Card Here

TANCET Hall Ticket 2023: Anna University has released admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2023. Candidates who have applied for the TANCET 2023 Exam can download their hall tickets from the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates can download the TANCET 2023 Admit card from the official website by following the simple steps given here or through the direct link provided below.

Here's how to download TANCET 2023 hall ticket

Visit official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the homepage click on the link for TANCET 2023 Admit Card

Enter your login credentials

Submit and your TANCET hall ticket will appear on your screen

Check and download your TANCET Admit Card 2023

Take a printout for future reference

The MBA and MCA entrance exam is scheduled for March 25. The exam will be held in two shifts – first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

It is pertinent to note that candidates must carry their hall tickets to examination centres on exam day. The same will be required at later stages – admission and counselling – and therefore, candidates should preserve it till the admission process is over.