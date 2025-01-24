TANCET Registration 2025 Begins Today At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

TANCET Registration 2025: Anna University has opened registration for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online at tancet.annauniv.edu until February 21, 2025. The TANCET 2025 exam for MBA and MCA admissions will take place on March 22, 2025. The MCA exam is scheduled from 10 AM to 12:00 noon, while the MBA exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Additionally, the CEETA PG exam will be conducted on March 23, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to 12 noon.

TANCET Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official TANCET website: tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the TANCET 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Enter your registration details on the new page that opens.

Submit the details and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

TANCET Registration 2025: Application Fees

General category candidates must pay Rs 1,000 to apply online. Applicants from Tamil Nadu belonging to SC, SCA, or ST categories need to pay Rs 500 as the application fee.

Students will get one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Anna University has also invited applications for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG 2025) for candidates seeking admission to ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programs on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.