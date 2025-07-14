TANUVAS Rank List 2025 To Be Released Today At adm.tanuvas.ac.in- Steps to Check the List Here

TANUVAS Rank List 2025: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) is all set to release the provisional rank list for the undergraduate admissions today, i.e 14th July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in taking the admission will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. adm.tanuvas.ac.in.

The provisional rank list will be released for the courses Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Poultry Technology), and B.Tech (Dairy Technology). Candidates will have to enter their login details to access their result.

TANUVAS Rank List 2025: Steps to Download the Rank List

Step 1: Go to the official website- adm.tanuvas.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘TANUVAS Rank List 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your TANUVAS provisional rank list result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it for future reference.

Once the provisional ranks lists are out, candidates will be able to check their provisional ranks and personal details on the rank list. Additionally, TANUVAS will release the counselling schedule and begin with the admission process very soon. Candidates must know that the final admissins will be done on the basis of their ranks, number os seats and document verification, canidates will ahve to get all their important dcuments verified from the university to confirm the admission. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.