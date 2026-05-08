Tripura 10th 12th Result 2026 Out: TBSE releases result at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Check pass percentage, merit list and more

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Out: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the TBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) Results 2026 today, May 8, at 12:00 PM. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check and download their digital scorecards through the official websites at TBSE Official Website and TBSE Results Portal.

To access the results, candidates will need to enter their roll number and registration number. After downloading the marksheet, students should carefully verify their personal details and subject-wise marks mentioned in the result.

Login Credentials

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Studenthe ts must be ready with their login details:-

1. Roll Number

2. Date of Birth

How to check result through the official website

1. Visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

2. Choose the Class 10: "Tripura Madhyamik Examination Result 2026" or Class 12: "Higher Secondary Examination Result 2026" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details given on the admit card.

4. Click the submit.

5. Your result will display on the screen.

6. Download the scorecard.

Details mentioned on TBSE class 10th 12th scorecard

1. Student's Name

2. Date of Birth

3. Roll Number



4. Name of the School

5. Father's Name

6. Subject-wise marks

7. Pass/Fail