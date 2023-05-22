TBSE Board Results 2023 Date: Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Released on 10 June At tbse.tripura.gov.in- Check Latest Update

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 results soon. As informed by the Board president Bhabatosh Saha, Tripura Board TSBE Class 10 and 12 results will be declared by June 10. "We are planning to announce results of both Class 10 and 12 exams by June 10. We shall let know the schedules of announcement of results once it is decided," the Board president said.

TBSE Board Result 2023: Steps to check Tripura Board result

- Visit the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in

- Click on the result link (once activated)

- The result will appear on the screen

- Download and keep a printout

TBSE Board Result 2023: Exam Date

The Class 12 and 10 examinations began from March 15 and March 16. Nearly 38,116 Class 10 candidates and 33,435 Class 12 candidates appeared for the TBSE conducted board examinations. Total 162 centres for Class 10 and another 112 centres for Class 12 were set up for the board examinations.

TBSE Board Result 2023: Last Year's Stats

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 86 percent and for Class 12 , it was 94.46 percent. The TBSE didn't announce the board toppers' list and announced the results based on the cumulative results of Term I and Term II.