TBSE Class 12 exams 2026 begins on February 25: Important guidelines for students

TBSE class 12 exam 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will commence Class 12 board exams 2026 from February 25. Students appearing for the exams are advised to be aware of the schedule, guidelines, and important tips to ensure a smooth exam experience. As per the TBSE class 12 datesheet, the exams will begin with the English paper on the first day and will continue until March 30.

All subjects, including core and elective streams, will be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode.

TBSE Class exam 2026: What students must carry to the exam hall?

On the exam day, students must carry their TBSE admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam hall. Without these documents, entry will not be permitted. Therefore, it is advised to keep them safe and ensure all details are correct.

TBSE Class 12 exam 2026: Guidelines for students

Students must follow the instructions to avoid confusion and focus entirely on the exam, ensuring a smooth and fair testing environment.

Do’s for Students

Carry only an admit card, a valid photo ID, and permitted stationery.

Arrive at the exam hall at least 30 minutes early.

Bring only permitted stationery such as pens, pencils, and erasers.

Follow the instructions of the invigilators and centre staff at all times.

Maintain silence and discipline inside the exam hall.

Manage your time wisely during the paper.

Stay calm and focused, and maintain a positive mindset.

Don’ts for Students