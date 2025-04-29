TBSE Result 2025: Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Board Results To Be Announced On THIS DATE At tbse.tripura.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

TBSE Result 2025: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2025 on April 30. The results will be declared at a press conference at 12 noon in the Board’s auditorium. During the event, the board will also release the Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim exam results. Students can check their TBSE secondary and higher secondary results 2025 on the official website — tbse.tripura.gov.in.

"The results of the Higher Secondary, Secondary, Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim examinations, conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education in 2025, will be announced at a press conference at the Board's auditorium at 12 noon on April 30, 2025 (Wednesday)," states the official notice.

The Tripura Class 10 board exams were held in February and March across 145 venues in 68 centres statewide, with over 29,000 students registered. The Class 12 exams started on February 24, with more than 21,000 students appearing at 60 centres.

TBSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to any of the official websites mentioned above. Click on the ‘TBSE Results 2025’ link on the homepage. Enter your login details and click submit. Your TBSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen. Check your result and download it. Take a printout for future use.

Students must score at least 30 marks in each subject and a total of 150 marks overall to pass the Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 exams in 2025. Those who fail in one or two subjects but still get 150 marks in total will need to take the TBSE supplementary exams. Students who fail in more than two subjects will have to appear for the exams again next year. Last year, the pass rate for TBSE Class 12 was 79.27, with 25,350 students taking the exam. For Class 10, 33,739 students appeared, and the pass rate was 87.54.