Teachers’ Day 2025: All You Need to Know About Dr. Radhakrishnan On His Birth Anniversary

Teacher's Day 2025: Teachers make lessons enjoyable, spark curiosity, guide with wisdom, and shape the values of their students, holding an irreplaceable role in their lives. To honour their hard work, dedication, and contribution to society, Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on September 5. The date also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s first Vice President, second President, and a renowned scholar and philosopher. The day serves as an opportunity for everyone to express gratitude and respect towards teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the future of students. Across the country, schools, colleges, and educational institutions mark the occasion with activities, events, and special gestures, celebrating the relentless efforts and dedication of teachers in nurturing young minds.

Why Teacher’s Day is Celebrated?

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was deeply respected by his students. In 1962, when he assumed the role of President of India, some of them asked to celebrate his birthday. He modestly suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, the day should be observed as Teacher’s Day to honour all teachers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During his presidency from 1962 to 1967, Dr. Radhakrishnan always preferred simplicity, emphasizing that the day would be more meaningful if it recognized the contribution of teachers in shaping the nation. Since then, September 5 has been observed every year as Teacher’s Day across India, celebrating the efforts of teachers and educationists in nation-building.

Significance of Teacher's Day

Teacher’s Day holds great significance as it recognises the dedication, guidance, and vital role of teachers in shaping young minds and society. Along with teaching knowledge, they instil values, spark curiosity, and guide students on the right path. Their impact extends beyond classrooms, leaving a lasting impression on students’ lives.

Exploring the Life and Legacy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. He is remembered as one of India’s most respected philosophers and educationists of the 20th century. He made important contributions to comparative religion and philosophy and introduced Indian thought, especially Advaita Vedanta, to the world.

As a teacher and scholar, Dr Radhakrishnan dedicated his life to educating students and guiding the youth. He was admired deeply by his students and often said that teachers should represent the best minds of the country.