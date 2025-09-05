Teachers’ Day 2025: President Murmu Confers National Teachers’ Awards On 45 Outstanding Educators- Check Full List

President Droupadi Murmu honoured 45 teachers from across India with the National Teachers’ Awards on Friday, celebrating their remarkable contributions to education. The award ceremony recognised their innovative teaching practices, commitment to student growth, and efforts to enhance learning outcomes even in difficult conditions. From adopting creative classroom methods to guiding first-generation learners, these educators have left a lasting impact on young minds nationwide. One of the recipients is M Devananda Kumar, a Telugu faculty member at Dr. Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, who was recognised for his innovative approach to teaching.

Among the awardees is M Devananda Kumar, Faculty of Telugu at Dr Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, who has received the award for his innovative teaching practices. “His work includes creating thallapatra granthas (palm-leaf manuscripts), producing educational videos for LMS, and earning prestigious accolades for his contributions to education the citation stated.

Basanta Kumar Rana, a teacher at the Govt NUPS Kondel school in Odisha’s Malkangiri, has been awarded for his innovative teaching methods. “Through awareness rallies, road shows, puppet shows, and a monthly mobile community library, he strengthened the school–society bond. like “talking walls" and a “stone alphabet and number garden," he transformed the campus into an interactive learning space that fosters foundational literacy and numeracy and beyond, the citation issued by the Ministry of Education mentioned.

Teachers' Day 2025: Full List of Winners