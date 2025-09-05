Advertisement
TEACHERS DAY 2025

Teachers’ Day 2025: President Murmu Confers National Teachers’ Awards On 45 Outstanding Educators- Check Full List

 From adopting creative classroom methods to guiding first-generation learners, these educators have left a lasting impact on young minds nationwide.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
Image Credit: X

President Droupadi Murmu honoured 45 teachers from across India with the National Teachers’ Awards on Friday, celebrating their remarkable contributions to education. The award ceremony recognised their innovative teaching practices, commitment to student growth, and efforts to enhance learning outcomes even in difficult conditions. From adopting creative classroom methods to guiding first-generation learners, these educators have left a lasting impact on young minds nationwide. One of the recipients is M Devananda Kumar, a Telugu faculty member at Dr. Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, who was recognised for his innovative approach to teaching.

Among the awardees is M Devananda Kumar, Faculty of Telugu at Dr Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, who has received the award for his innovative teaching practices. “His work includes creating thallapatra granthas (palm-leaf manuscripts), producing educational videos for LMS, and earning prestigious accolades for his contributions to education the citation stated.

Basanta Kumar Rana, a teacher at the Govt NUPS Kondel school in Odisha’s Malkangiri, has been awarded for his innovative teaching methods. “Through awareness rallies, road shows, puppet shows, and a monthly mobile community library, he strengthened the school–society bond. like “talking walls" and a “stone alphabet and number garden," he transformed the campus into an interactive learning space that fosters foundational literacy and numeracy and beyond, the citation issued by the Ministry of Education mentioned.

Teachers' Day 2025: Full List of Winners

S. No. Awardee District/City/Institution
1 Sunita Sonipat
2 Shashi Paul Solan
3 Narinder Singh Ludhiana
4 Awadhesh Kumar Jha North West Delhi
5 Manjubala Champawat
6 Parveen Kumari Chandigarh
7 Neelam Yadav Khairthal Tijara
8 Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai Daman
9 Vilas Ramnath Satarkar North Goa
10 Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya Rajkot
11 Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma Gandhipura Kheda
12 Sheela Patel Damoh
13 Bherulal Osara Agar Malwa
14 Dr. Pragya Singh Durg
15 Kuldeep Gupta Govt Higher Secondary School Jindrah
16 Ram Lal Singh Yadav Bhadohi
17 Madhurima Tiwari Mirzapur
18 Kumari Nidhi Kishanganj
19 Dilip Kumar Supaul
20 Sonia Vikas Kapoor Mumbai
21 Kandhan Kumaresan Aberdeen
22 Santosh Kumar Chaurasia Korba
23 Dr. Pramod Kumar Nalanda
24 Tarun Kumar Dash Koraput
25 Basanta Kumar Rana Malkangiri
26 Tanusree Das Medinipur West
27 Nang Ekthani Mounglang Papum Pare
28 Peleno Petenilhu Kohima
29 Koijam Machasana Imphal West
30 Karma Tempo Ethenpa Mangan
31 Dr. Heipor Uni Bang East Jaintia Hills
32 Bidisha Majumder Gomati
33 Debajit Ghosh Dibrugarh
34 Shweta Sharma Deoghar
35 Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin Nanded
36 Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale Latur
37 Ibrahim S Moola Androth
38 Madhurima Acharya Kolkata
39 Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi Visakhapatnam
40 Maram Pavithra Suryapet
41 Revathy Parameswaran Chennai
42 Vijayalakshmi V Tiruppur
43 Kishorkumar M S Thiruvananthapuram
44 Dr. V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan Thillaiyadi Valliammal Govt High School
45 Madhusudan K S Mysuru

 

Aastha Sharma

