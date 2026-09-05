Every so often, a teacher comes along whose influence stretches far beyond their own classroom or lifetime. Some shaped entire schools of thought, others changed how we think about disability, gender, or freedom. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, here's a look back at ten educators whose lessons outlived them by centuries — and in some cases, still shape how the world learns today.
1. Socrates
Long before formal classrooms existed, Socrates was walking around ancient Athens asking uncomfortable questions. His method pushing students to reason things out themselves rather than handing them answers became the backbone of what we now call critical thinking. Plato was his student, and Aristotle was Plato's, making Socrates the starting point of an intellectual chain that shaped Western philosophy.
2. Confucius
In ancient China, Confucius built an entire philosophy around the idea that education should be available to anyone willing to learn, not just the wealthy. His teachings on ethics, respect, and self-improvement went on to shape education systems and social values across East Asia for more than two thousand years.
3. Aristotle
As tutor to a young Alexander the Great, Aristotle didn't just teach — he helped shape one of history's most consequential rulers. Beyond that one famous student, his work in logic, biology, and ethics laid groundwork that scholars were still building on well into the modern era.
4. Anne Sullivan
Anne Sullivan is remembered less for teaching a subject and more for teaching a person how to connect with the world at all. As governess and instructor to Helen Keller, who was both blind and deaf, Sullivan found ways to communicate that opened up language, and eventually a full education, to her student — a breakthrough that reshaped how the world approached disability education.
5. Maria Montessori
An Italian physician-turned-educator, Maria Montessori developed a child-centred teaching method built around hands-on learning and independence rather than rote instruction. The approach she designed over a century ago is still in use in Montessori schools around the world today.
6. Booker T. Washington
Born into slavery, Booker T. Washington went on to found the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, dedicated to educating Black Americans at a time when opportunities for them were severely limited. His work made higher education and vocational training accessible to thousands who otherwise would have had no path to it.
7. Rabindranath Tagore
Poet, philosopher and Nobel laureate, Tagore founded Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan with a very different vision of education — one rooted in nature, creativity, and freedom of thought rather than rigid, exam-driven learning. His ideas continue to influence progressive education models in India and beyond.
8. Savitribai Phule
Widely regarded as India's first woman teacher, Savitribai Phule opened one of the country's earliest schools for girls in the 1840s, at a time when educating women was actively discouraged. She faced fierce social backlash for it but kept going, laying the foundation for women's education in India.
9. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Before he became India's second President, Radhakrishnan spent years as a philosophy professor, teaching in India and at Oxford. His students so admired him that when they wanted to celebrate his birthday, he asked them to celebrate all teachers instead — which is why India marks Teacher's Day on his birth anniversary, September 5, every year.
10. Malala Yousafzai's Teachers (and the Cause She Carried Forward)
While Malala herself is known as an activist rather than a teacher, her fight for girls' education was shaped directly by teachers in her own life who risked everything to keep schools running under Taliban rule in Pakistan. Their quiet courage in continuing to teach girls despite direct threats helped turn one student's voice into a global movement for the right to education.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.