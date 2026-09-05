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Teacher's day 2026: 10 great teachers who changed world - Check complete list

Their work is a reminder of what's really being celebrated every Teacher's Day: not just a profession, but the outsized impact one committed teacher can have on the world.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Teacher's day 2026: 10 great teachers who changed world - Check complete list

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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