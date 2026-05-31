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NewsIndia'Teen hacker was right’: CBSE admits security flaws in evaluation portal after days of denial
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'Teen hacker was right’: CBSE admits security flaws in evaluation portal after days of denial

CBSE OSM controversy: The acknowledgement comes amid a growing controversy triggered by a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher who claimed to have identified major security flaws in the board’s digital assessment infrastructure. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Teen hacker was right’: CBSE admits security flaws in evaluation portal after days of denial

CBSE OSM controversy: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally admitted that vulnerabilities existed in its On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal after days of maintaining that its evaluation system had not been compromised. 

The acknowledgement comes amid a growing controversy triggered by a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher who claimed to have identified major security flaws in the board’s digital assessment infrastructure. 

Also Read: Education Minister takes onus for CBSE OSM glitches, assures corrective measures

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In a public statement on social media X, CBSE said it has been closely monitoring vulnerabilities flagged in the portal operated by its service provider and has deployed cybersecurity experts from government agencies and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to strengthen the system.

From denial to damage control

The latest statement marks a shift in CBSE’s position. Earlier this week, the board had dismissed claims that its evaluation system had been hacked, arguing that the portal referenced in viral social media posts was merely a testing platform containing sample data and not the live system used for evaluating answer sheets.

However, CBSE has now acknowledged that security gaps were identified in the portal and said corrective measures are underway to contain vulnerabilities and prevent further risks.

The board added that the platform is being migrated to a more secure environment as part of an ongoing cybersecurity upgrade.

Teen researcher’s claims sparked nationwide debate

The controversy began after 19-year-old ethical hacker and Class 12 student Nisarga Adhikary published a detailed account alleging serious weaknesses in the OSM portal.

According to his claims, vulnerabilities in the system could have enabled unauthorized access to examiner accounts and potentially exposed sensitive evaluation-related data. He stated that he had reported several of the issues to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) months earlier.

His disclosures gained wider attention after technology entrepreneurs and cybersecurity professionals amplified the issue on social media, raising concerns over the security of one of India's largest digital examination systems. 

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