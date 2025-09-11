Telangana Dussehra School Holidays: Schools Shut For 13 Days, Junior Colleges For 8 Days

School Holidays In Telangana: The Telangana government has officially released the Dussehra holiday schedule for 2025, announcing festive breaks for both school students and junior college students, along with important updates on the upcoming examination schedule. The announcement has brought clarity for parents, students, and educators as they plan ahead for the festive season as well as the academic calendar.

According to the announcement, the schools will remain closed from September 21 to October 3, giving students a 13-day vacation for the festivals. Classes will restart on October 4 (Saturday), but with Sunday falling the next day, the break effectively extends further. And probably it will start from October 6 but not for now it’s officially October 4.

For junior colleges, the break is slightly shorter as their Dussehra holidays will last 8 days, i.e. from September 28 to October 5. Colleges are set to reopen on October 6, as per the official academic calendar.

Additionally, the government has ordered the schools that before the holidays, schools must wrap up all the Formative Assessment (FA 2) examinations of students. And after the schools reopens then schools must start with Summative Assessment (SA 1) from October 24 to 31. The results for the SA 1, also known as half yearly exams, are expected to be announced by November 6.

For Junior College, students must note that their half yearly exam will take place from November 10 to 15. This will give them a brief preparation window after the holidays to gear up for their exams.

Overall, the holiday calendar provides a much-awaited festive break for students and teachers alike, but it also serves as a reminder that the examination season will follow soon after. Parents and students have been advised to plan family vacations or festive celebrations while keeping the exam schedules in mind, so that students can balance rest, festivities, and preparation effectively.

