Telangana Extends Sankranti Holidays For Schools Till THIS Date- Check Here

Telangana School Holidays 2026: School students in Telangana will get a longer break for Sankranti this year. The School Education Department has extended the Sankranti (Pongal) holidays for all schools across the state till January 16, 2026, as per an official order issued on January 5, 2026.

According to the earlier schedule issued by the Director of School Education, Telangana, schools were set to observe Pongal holidays from January 10 to January 15, 2026. However, the General Administration Department (GAD) later declared January 16, 2026 (Kanuma) as an optional holiday.

“As per reference 2nd cited, the Pongal festival is observed on 15.01.2026, and 16.01.2026 (Kanumu) is an optional Holiday as per the list of Holidays declared by the GAD, Government of Telangana”, said the official notice.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Telangana School Holidays 2026: Why Is Holiday Extended?

According to the reports of Times of India, The School Education Department decided to extend the Sankranti-Pongal holidays as January 16 falls immediately after the festival. In an official order, Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, Telangana, stated that all schools, irrespective of management, will reopen on January 17, 2026.

The decision has been taken in line with the Academic Calendar 2025-26 and the General and Optional Holidays list for 2026 issued by the General Administration Department.

All the students and parents are advised to keep checking the official websites of schools and refer to to official notifications issued by the Schools and Board.