TELUGU LANGUAGE ROW

Telangana Mandates Telugu As Compulsory Subject In All Board-Affiliated Schools

A government order has been issued to replace 'Singidi' with 'Vennela' (subject code 089) in the CBSE Language Group-L category.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Telangana Mandates Telugu As Compulsory Subject In All Board-Affiliated Schools File Photo

The Telangana government has made Telugu a mandatory subject for students from Classes 1 to 10 in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools across the state, starting from the 2025-26 academic year. The decision is based on the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, which was originally passed on March 30, 2018. However, the previous government did not fully implement it. The current government has now decided to enforce it completely. A meeting was held with the management of CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated schools, where it was decided that Telugu will be introduced for Classes 9 and 10 from the upcoming academic year.

CM Reddy's approval for learning Telugu

To make learning Telugu easier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has approved the use of a simple textbook called 'Vennela' instead of the existing 'Singidi' for students of Classes 9 and 10 in CBSE and other board-affiliated schools. This will benefit students whose mother tongue is not Telugu or those from other states.

A government order has been issued to replace 'Singidi' with 'Vennela' (subject code 089) in the CBSE Language Group-L category. The change will apply to Class 9 from the 2025-26 academic year and to Class 10 from 2026-27. The proposal was submitted by the Director of School Education and approved by the government. The official order was issued by Yogita Rana, Secretary of School Education, Telangana, on Tuesday.

Another Language War in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday stated that the state is "ready" to oppose any attempt to impose Hindi, referring to it as "another language war." Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, he also announced an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss concerns over the possible reduction of Lok Sabha seats due to delimitation.

