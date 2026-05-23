Telangana Polycet 2026 Rank Card Out; Check how to download scorecard from polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) officially declared the TG POLYCET Result 2026 on May 23. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecard through the official website - polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.
- The State Board of Technical Education and Training has officially released the TG POLYCET Result 2026 on May 23.
- If you appeared for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, your scorecard, rank, and qualification status are all accessible on the official website.
- Check your scorecard, get your documents in order, and stay updates to the official portal for everything that comes next.
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The State Board of Technical Education and Training has officially released the TG POLYCET Result 2026 on May 23, with the result link going live at 11:30 AM. If you appeared for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, your scorecard, rank, and qualification status are all accessible on the official website right now.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 refund portal activated online: Check how to apply for fee refund at neet.nta.nic.in
What is TG POLYCET?
You might've seen this exam listed as TS POLYCET in earlier years. The name changed following state-level nomenclature updates, but the exam itself serves the same purpose it always has it's the gateway for students seeking admission into diploma programmes in engineering and technical fields across Telangana. Qualify, and you're eligible for counselling and a seat in one of the state's polytechnic colleges.
Details mentioned on the scorecard
The scorecard carries three things:-
1. Candidate's name
2. Candidate's marks
3. State rank
4. Qualification status.
Download it and check every detail carefully.
Important Details – TG POLYCET Result 2026
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam
|TG POLYCET 2026
|Conducted By
|SBTET
|Result Date
|May 23, 2026
|Result Time
|11:30 AM
|Exam Date
|May 13, 2026
|Mode
|Offline
|Qualifying Marks
|36/120 (General Category)
|Counselling Starts
|(Expected) May 27, 2026
Qualifying Criteria
General category students need to meet the minimum qualifying marks to proceed to counselling. SC and ST category candidates are exempt from that requirement — they're not bound by the minimum marks threshold.
How to Download Your Scorecard
1. Visit the official TG POLYCET website
2. Click on the result or rank card link
3. Enter your hall ticket number
4. Enter your date of birth
5. Click the submit button
6. Download the scorecard and print it
Also Read: AIIMS INI CET Result 2026 to be out today at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check how to download merit list, and rank cards
Counselling: What to Expect
Counselling is expected to kick off around May 27, 2026. Nothing's been finalised yet detailed instructions for eligible candidates are coming soon. Keep checking the official website. When the schedule drops, you'll want to know immediately so you don't miss any deadlines or document submission windows.
The result's out, the rank cards are downloadable, and counselling is just days away. Check your scorecard, get your documents in order, and stay updated to the official portal for everything that comes next.
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