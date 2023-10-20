Telangana SET 2023 Admit Card Released Today - Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

New Delhi: The TS SET 2023 exam is just around the corner, and here's the latest development. The TS SET 2023 admit card has been released today, October 20, 2023.

If you've signed up to take the Telangana State Eligibility Test, you can now download your hall ticket. It's a simple process. Just visit the official TS SET website, which is telanganaset.org.

The exam itself is scheduled for October 28, 29, and 30, 2023, and it will be happening at various test centers across the state.

Here's what you need to know about the exam:

There are two papers in the TS SET. Both papers consist of only multiple-choice questions. You'll have three hours for each paper in a single session.

Now, to get your hands on that all-important TS SET Hall Ticket, follow these steps:

Go to the official website at telanganaset.org. On the homepage, look for the link that says "TS SET admit card 2023." Click on it, and a new window will pop up. Enter your login details and hit that submit button. Your TS SET 2023 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.

Don't forget to download it and print it out for future reference.

The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) is a crucial exam for those looking to secure positions as Professors and Lecturers in Telangana's institutions and colleges. Keep an eye out for the direct link to the admit cards once they become available.