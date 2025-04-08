Telangana SSC Board Exam 2025: Class 10th Results To Be Declared Soon At bse.telangana.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2025: The Board of School Education, Telangana is expected to release the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination by the end of April. The board has not officially announced the dates for the result yet but once the result is released, all the students can check their scores through the official websites i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Students need to keep their hall ticket number handy to check the results as it would be required to enter into the login window. Additionally, candidates must note that online marksheets are provisional and the original TS SSC Marksheet will be given by the respective schools.

All the students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to avoid any delays on the day of the TS SSC Class 10th results 2025.

TS SSC Class 10th Results 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1- Go to the official Telangana SSC website- bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the “SSC Results 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to login for the TS 10th Result 2025.

Step 4- Enter the required details like your hall ticket number and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, The Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 6- Check your details and scores properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your mark sheet and keep it safe for future reference.

TS SSC Class 10th Results 2025: Steps to Check via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type this message- TS10(Your roll number).

Step 3- Send this message to this number which is provided by the board - 56263.

Step 4- Your TS SSC Class 10 Result will appear on your screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and save it in your device for future reference.

TS SSC Class 10th Results 2025: Past year trends

Last year, The Telangana SSC result was released on 30th April, 2024 and the overall pass percentage of 2024 was 91.31 percent. The pass percentage of female students was 93.23 percent, while the pass percentage for male students was 89.42 percent. Additionally, students are advised to keep checking the official website of the board.