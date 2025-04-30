Telangana SSC Class 10th Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here is How To Check Via SMS, DigiLocker

Telangana SSC Class 10th Results 2025: The Board of School Education, Telangana will release the result for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination today, i.e 30th April, 2025 at 1 PM. All the students can check their scores through the official websites i.e. bse.telangana.gov.in.

Students need to keep their hall ticket number handy to check the results as it would be required to enter into the login window. Additionally, candidates must note that online marksheets are provisional and the original TS SSC Marksheet will be given by the respective schools.

Telangana SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type the message in this format: TS10(Your Roll Number)

Step 3- Send this message to the number given by the board- 56263

Step 4- Your result will pop up on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- Check your scores and save it for future reference.

Telangana SSC Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1- Go to the official DigiLocker website i.e. digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Sign up using your Aadhaar Number or mobile number.

Step 3- Go to the “Education” tab and select your board, BSE Telangana

Step 4- A new page will be opened to login, enter your hall ticket number and other required details.

Step 5- Your Telangana SSC class 10th 2025 marks memo will appear.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the marksheet.

Last year, The Telangana SSC result was released on 30th April, 2024 and the overall pass percentage of 2024 was 91.31 percent. The pass percentage of female students was 93.23 percent, while the pass percentage for male students was 89.42 percent. Additionally, students are advised to keep checking the official website of the board.