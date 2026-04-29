Telangana SSC Result 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard from results.bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Result 2026 OUT: Finally, the wait is over now. BSE has announced the Telangana SSC results. Students can now check and download their scorecards via the official website - results.bse.telangana.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana, along with senior education officials, including Smt. Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, released the results through a press conference.

(Also Read: MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Here’s how to download marks memo from mbse.edu.in)

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Exam Dates of the Telangana SSC Result 2026

Telangana SSC class 10th exams were started from March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026.

Where to check Telangana SSC Result 2026

1. results.bse.telangana.gov.in

2. bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to check Telangana SSC Result 2026 via official website

1. Visit the official website of Telangana SSC result 2026.

2. Choose the "SSC Public Examination Results 2026".

3. Enter your login information.

4. Click the submit.

5. Results will appear on your screen.

6. Download and save your scorecard for the future.

(Follow Live Updates of CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026)

Alternative Ways to check TS SSC 2026 results

1. SMS

2. DigiLocker

3. MeeSeva/WhatsApp

4. Alternative Portal - results.cgg.gov.in

Steps to download TS SSC results through SMS

1. Open the message app.

2. Type:- TS10<space>YourRollNumber (e.g., TS10 2603123456).

3. Sent this message to the 56263.

4. Results will be available on your phone.

5. Download and save.

How to download TS SSC results through DigiLocker

1. Open the DigiLocker website.

2. Log in with your phone number.

3. Choose the 'Education section'.

4. Search for 'Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE)' or 'TS SSC'.

5. Then select the "SSC Marksheet" or "Class X Marksheet".

6. Enter your login information.

7. Click the submit button.

8. Download the marksheet.

Login information is required to download the Telangana SSC results 2026

1. Login ID

2. Password

Passing Marks Criteria

To qualify for the TS SSC exams, students must score 35% marks, and in the second language paper, they must score 20% marks to pass this exam.

Students who appeared for the Telangana SSC exams are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers handy to access their results without delay. The online scorecard available at results.bse.telangana.gov.in is provisional, and candidates should collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools later. In case of heavy traffic on the website, students may experience delays, so it is recommended to stay patient and try again after some time for smooth access.