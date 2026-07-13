/Telangana TG TET result 2026 to be announced today; Check direct link at tgtet.aptonline.in

TG TET result 2026: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, is set to declare the TG TET (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test) 2026 result for the June session today at 2:30 PM.
Candidates who have appeared for the TG TET exam 2026 will be able to check their TS TET results 2026 Manabadi and download their scorecards from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.
The TG TET 2026 result will cover both Paper 1 and Paper 2, meant for candidates aspiring to teach at the primary and upper primary levels, respectively.
To access their TG TET result 2026, candidates will need to log in using their hall ticket number, date of birth and the exam paper they had applied for.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:
The TG TET 2026 result PDF is expected to include details such as the candidate's name, roll number, category, marks scored and overall qualifying status. Category-wise cutoff marks will also be released alongside the result, determining which candidates have cleared the exam.
As per past TG TET norms, candidates in the Unreserved category are typically required to score at least 60 per cent to qualify, with relaxed cutoffs applicable for BC, SC, ST and differently-abled candidates. The exact category-wise cutoffs for the 2026 session will be confirmed once the result is officially declared.
The TG TET June 2026 session was conducted across five days June 15 to 30 in Computer-Based Test mode, with the admit card having been released on June 9. The written exam consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions across a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes, with each correct answer awarded one mark and no negative marking for wrong responses.
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