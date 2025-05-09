TG EAPCET Result To Be Declared On May 11 At eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Check Details Here

TG EAPCET Result 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has officially announced the date of the TG EAPCET 2025 result, the result will be declared on 11th May, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the TG EAPCET will be able to check their result from the official website, i.e. eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The CM of Telangana, Revanth Reddy Garu will announce the result in a press conference that will take place at his residence in Telangana at 11 AM on Sunday. The authority will release the results and ranks of both the streams, Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy. The list of top 10 toppers will also be released in the press conference.

TG EAPCET Result 2025: Steps To Download the Result

Step 1- Go to the official TG EAPCET website- eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “TG EAPCET 2025 Result” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your TG EAPCET Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

The TG EAPCET examination took place from 29th April, 2025 to 4th May, 2025. Candidates must note that to pass the examination they must achieve at least 25 per cent of the maximum marks in the examination and there is no minimum criteria for the reserved category students. However, the ranks of the students will be considered for the admission and counselling process. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.