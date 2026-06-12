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NewsEducationTG ICET result 2026 out soon at icet.tgche.ac.in; Direct link to download rank card here
TG ICET RESULT 2026

TG ICET result 2026 out soon at icet.tgche.ac.in; Direct link to download rank card here

TG ICET result 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will announce the TG ICET 2026 result today, June 12 at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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TG ICET result 2026 out soon at icet.tgche.ac.in; Direct link to download rank card here

TG ICET result 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will declare the TG ICET 2026 result today, June 12 at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes can now check and download their rank cards from the official website.

Also Read: NEET Re-Exam 2026: 195 minutes, 4 rough-work pages; NTA revises exam format

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The examination was conducted for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management and computer application courses offered by participating colleges across Telangana.

Along with the TG ICET result 2026, the authorities have also released individual rank cards containing candidates' scores and ranks.

How to check TG ICET result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their rank cards:

  • Visit the official website icet.tgche.ac.in.
  • Click on the TG ICET 2026 Result/Rank Card link.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Submit the details.
  • View the result and download the rank card.
  • Take a printout for future admission-related processes.

Details mentioned on the rank card

The TG ICET 2026 rank card is expected to contain:

  • Candidate's name
  • Hall ticket number
  • Registration number
  • Marks obtained
  • Rank secured
  • Qualifying status
  • Category details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

Following the declaration of results, the Telangana Council of Higher Education is expected to announce the TG ICET 2026 counselling schedule soon.

Qualified candidates will be able to participate in the counselling process for seat allotment in MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating institutions across the state. 

 

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