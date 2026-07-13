/TG TET result 2026 out at tgtet.aptonline.in; Check scorecard now

TG TET result 2026: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, declared the TG TET (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test) June 2026 session result today, July 13, at 2:30 PM.
Candidates who have appeared for Paper I, Paper II or both can now download their scorecards from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.
Over 1.5 Lakh Candidates Registered for the Exam
According to figures reported by Telangana Today, a total of 1,53,752 candidates had registered for the June 2026 TET cycle, comprising 50,113 candidates for Paper-I and 1,03,639 for Paper-II. The exam itself was conducted over multiple days between June 16 and 22, 2026.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecard:
Candidates are advised to verify all these details carefully as soon as the scorecard is downloaded, and to report any discrepancy to the Department of School Education, Telangana, right away.
To clear TG TET, general category candidates are required to score 90 marks out of 150 (60 per cent), with relaxed qualifying percentages applicable for BC, SC, ST and differently-abled candidates as per official norms.
Once results are declared, qualified candidates receive a TET certificate, which serves as a mandatory eligibility requirement for teaching positions across government, aided and private schools in Telangana for Classes 1 to 8. The TET score carries a 20 per cent weightage in the final merit list for the Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test (TG DSC), with the remaining 80 per cent determined by the DSC written exam.
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