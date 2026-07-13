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TG TET result 2026 out at tgtet.aptonline.in; Check scorecard now

TG TET result 2026: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, declared the TG TET 2026 result at the official website today.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
TG TET result 2026 out at tgtet.aptonline.in; Check scorecard now

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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