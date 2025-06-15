TGBIE Supplementary Result 2025: TS Inter 1, 2 year Supply Result SOON At tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

TGBIE Supplementary Result 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the date and time for the results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary The board will release the Examination (IPEASE) 2025. According to the official notice, the board has said that they will announce the supplementary result today, i.e. 16th June, 2025 at 12 PM.

All the candidates who have appeared for the TS Supplementary exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The examination for first and second year took place from 22nd May, 2025 to 30th May, 2025 in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 12 PM for 1st year students and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM for 2nd year students on all the days.

TGBIE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official TSBIE website- tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st or 2nd Year’, on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the result.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education 1st year and 2nd year result was declared on 30th April, 2025. The overall pass percentage this year of 1st year students stood at 66.89 per cent and the pass percentage of 2nd year students was 71.37 per cent this year. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.