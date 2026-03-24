TGCET result 2026 declared: Check direct link and steps to download Gurukul CET scorecard from tgcet.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2026 results have been officially declared today, March 24. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards online. This exam is important for students seeking admission to Gurukul residential schools in Telangana for Classes 5 to 9.

Here’s a guide to help you check your result and understand what comes next:-

TGCET Result 2026 Announced

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The TGCET 2026 result is now available on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can log in using their details and download their scorecards. The result includes important information like marks, rank, and qualifying status, which will be used in the admission process.

How to Check TGCET Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to download your scorecard:

1. Visit the official website: tgcet.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the “TGCET 2026 Result” link on the homepage

3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

4. Submit the details

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download and take a printout for future use

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The TGCET 2026 scorecard contains important details about the candidate. It includes the student’s name, hall ticket number, marks obtained in the exam, and rank (if applicable). It also shows the category and qualifying status. Students should carefully check all the details and report any mistakes to the authorities immediately.

What Happens After the Result?

After the result declaration, the admission process will begin. Selection of students will be based on their performance in the exam.

Candidates will be called for:

Certificate verification

Counselling process

Seat allotment

Final admission will depend on merit, reservation rules, and seat availability in Gurukul schools.

With the announcement of the TGCET Result 2026, students can now move ahead in the admission process for Gurukul schools. It is important to download the scorecard and keep it safe for future use. Students should stay updated about counselling and further steps to secure their admission successfully.