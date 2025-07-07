TGEAPCET 2025: Telangana Offers Over 1 Lakh Engineering Seats Across 171 Colleges

Hyderabad, Telangana has 1,07,218 seats in 171 engineering colleges, Telangana State Council of Higher Education announced on Sunday.

Out of the total seats, 76,795 (70 per cent) will be filled under the Convenor quota.

The Council for Higher Education announced the details on Sunday when eligible and qualified candidates of TGEAPCET-2025 (Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) were allowed to exercise web options.

The candidates can exercise their options till July 10. The last date for certificate verification is July 8. So far, 76,494 candidates have attended for certificate verification.

A total of 95,654 candidates have paid the processing fee and booked slots.

According to Sridevasena, commissioner of Technical Education and Convenor, TGEAPCET-2025, the candidates have to exercise as many options as possible to get allotment in a better college and course in the first phase itself.

According to the Higher Education Council, 21 constituent engineering colleges of 10 universities have an intake of 5,808 engineering seats.

Two colleges under private universities have a total of 1,800 seats, and out of that, 1,260 seats will be filled under the Convenor quota.

A total of 99,610 seats are available in 148 private unaided engineering colleges. Out of these, 69,727 seats will be filled under the Convenor quota.

The Higher Education Council has also given the break-up of seats available in all 47 engineering colleges.

As many as 26,150 seats are available in computer sciences and engineering -- 12,495 in computer science and engineering (Artificial intelligence and machine learning) and 10,125 in electronics and communication engineering. There are 6,996 seats in computer science and engineering (Data Science), 4,301 in electrical and electronics engineering, 3,681 in information technology, 3,129 in civil engineering, and 2,994 in mechanical engineering.

The convenor said 1,235 seats are available in artificial intelligence and data science, and 1,439 in computer science and engineering (cybersecurity).

There are only 30 seats available in agricultural engineering, 42 each in artificial intelligence, automobile engineering, computer science and engineering (Networks), electronics, communication and instrumentation engineering, electronic and telematics, mechanical (Mechatronics) engineering, metallurgy and material engineering.