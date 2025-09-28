TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Provisional List Out At tgpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Telangana Public Service Commission has officially released the provisional list for the TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam and want to check their provisional list can now do it through the official website, i.e. tgpsc.gov.in.

The written examination for the recruitment was conducted on 15th and 16th December 2024, and the general ranking list was subsequently published on 11th March 2025. It is important to note that the results now made available are provisional in nature and remain subject to the final outcome of the orders in Writ Petition Nos. 35015/2024, 36518/2024, 35418/2024, 18544/2025, 15546/2025, 22332/2025, as well as Writ Appeal No. 821/2025, in addition to any other writ petitions that may still be pending before the Hon’ble Courts.

TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025: Steps to Download the Provisional List

Step 1: Go to the official website- tgpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘TGPSC Group 2 Result 2025 provisional list link, on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Provisional list will appear on your screen in PDF Format.

Step 4: Check and search your name or roll number using the shortcut key- CTRL+F

Step 5: Check the result and download the PDF for future reference.

"If it comes to the notice of the Commission later that any candidate has furnished false information or the selection is not in order due to any act of Comission or commission of any candidate, then his/her provisional selection is liable to be cancelled at any stage and they will forfeit all consequential benefits including that of selection, besides that, the Commission reserves the right to take any action as it deems fit in the circumstances of the case, in terms of the provisions as notified in TGPSC Rules of Procedure published in Telangana Gazette No.60., Dt: 28/12/2015”, says the official notice. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.