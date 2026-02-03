TGPSC Recruitment 2026: Candidates must update OTR details by February 25- Check details here

TGPSC Requirement 2026: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has asked all candidates registered under its One-Time Registration (OTR) system to compulsorily update and verify their personal details within the deadline.

Candidates must complete the process of update by February 25. Only candidates who have completed their OTR process will be eligible to apply for the future recruitment.

This move comes as the Commission prepares to release new recruitment notifications in the coming days. In an official press release, TGPSC said it has completed the selection process for all pending recruitment notifications. In view of the recent Scheduled Castes categorisation, changes in candidates’ educational qualifications and multiple requests for correction or updation of details, the Commission has decided to carry out a fresh update and validation of data in the OTR system.

TGPSC Requirement 2026: Important Instructions for OTR Updation

Candidates must update all their details, all eligible and additional qualifications in their OTR.

Not all the details in the OTR are editable.

They must also upload all the required certificates and documents, including a latest passport size coloured photograph.

Candidates will only be allowed to complete the OTR process only, it will remain valid until it is cancelled by the candidate or the commission.

At present, around 31.56 lakh candidates are registered in the One-Time Registration (OTR) system. The Commission has made it clear that all future recruitment notifications, applications, results and final selections will be processed strictly based on the details submitted in the OTR.

TGPSC said updating OTR details is compulsory, especially in view of the recent Scheduled Castes categorisation and changes in candidates’ educational qualifications. Candidates have been advised to ensure that all their information in the OTR system is accurate and up to date, as it will be used for all future recruitment processes.