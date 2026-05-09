The biggest problems still affecting Indian schools in 2026, a report by Niti Aayog

Education system in India: Despite major improvements in enrolment, infrastructure, and digital access, India’s school education system continues to face several deep-rooted challenges, according to a recent report released by NITI Aayog titled School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement.

Also Read: Best career options after 12th in the age of AI

The report identifies 11 major systemic and academic issues affecting the quality of education across the country.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Fragmented school structure

As per the report by Niti Aayog, many schools in India function separately at primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels, causing discontinuity in students’ education journey. Therefore, it leads to a fragmented structure that affects access, retention, and smooth transitions between classes.

2. Small and single-teacher schools

The report highlights that thousands of schools across rural India continue to operate with very few students or only one teacher. Such schools often struggle to provide quality teaching across multiple subjects and grades. States including Jharkhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, and West Bengal have reported pupil-teacher ratios significantly higher than the national average, raising concerns over personalised learning and the overall quality of classroom instruction.

3. Poor Learning Outcomes

Even after years of schooling, many students face difficulties in reading, writing, and basic mathematics. Reports like ASER and NAS have repeatedly highlighted gaps in foundational learning.

Also Read: 10 Jobs likely to disappear in coming years, a report by WEF

4. Teacher Shortages and Uneven Deployment

The report flags major shortages of trained teachers in several states, especially in rural and remote areas. In many cases, teachers are unevenly distributed, leading to overcrowded classrooms in some schools and vacancies in others.

5. Infrastructure Gaps

Although school infrastructure has improved significantly, many schools still lack proper classrooms, internet connectivity, digital tools, laboratories, and sanitation facilities.

6. Declining Government School Enrolment

The report notes a steady decline in enrolment in government schools, with more parents preferring private institutions. Government school enrolment has reportedly fallen below 50% nationally.

Also Read: Unlike Ganga and Yamuna, this Indian river has a male identity

7. Digital Divide in Education

According to the Niti Aayog report released, access to digital learning remains unequal across regions. While urban schools increasingly use smart classrooms and online learning tools, many rural schools still struggle with poor internet access and a lack of devices.

8. Gender and Social Inequality

Although enrolment parity has mostly been achieved, dropout rates increase at the upper primary and secondary levels due to factors such as household responsibilities, early marriage, safety concerns, and limited mobility. In many low-income households, traditional gender norms also result in greater preference being given to boys’ education over girls’.

The reason for such inequalities goes to:

Lack of separate functional toilets Poor transport and infrastructure Limited access to facilities

9. Weak Governance and Administrative Capacity

The report highlights governance-related challenges such as lack of coordination, weak monitoring systems, and administrative inefficiencies that affect policy implementation at the ground level.

10. Limited Focus on Skills and Vocational Education

India’s school system continues to focus heavily on rote learning and examinations. Experts say vocational education and skill-based learning are still not adequately integrated into mainstream schooling.

11. Slow Integration of AI and Modern Technology

While artificial intelligence and digital technologies are transforming global education systems, their adoption in Indian schools remains uneven. The report stresses the need for AI-enabled learning and technology-driven teaching reforms.

The NITI Aayog report recommends large-scale reforms, including composite schools, stronger foundational learning, better teacher training, digital expansion, AI integration, and improved governance systems to enhance the quality of school education in India.