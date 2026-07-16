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The man who fasted 111 days for the Ganga: Remembering G.D. Agrawal, the IIT professor who died for a river

His death triggered protests outside AIIMS Rishikesh, with followers accusing authorities of failing to save him and demanding a public viewing of his body.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
The man who fasted 111 days for the Ganga: Remembering G.D. Agrawal, the IIT professor who died for a river

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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