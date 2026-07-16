/The man who fasted 111 days for the Ganga: Remembering G.D. Agrawal, the IIT professor who died for a river

As Ladakh-based engineer and activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, memories have resurfaced of another fast that gripped the nation eight years ago, one undertaken by a former IIT Kanpur professor that ultimately cost him his life while trying to save the Ganga.
Guru Das Agrawal, better known in his later years as Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand, was no ordinary activist. Born in 1932 to a farming family in Kandhla, Muzaffarnagar, he graduated in civil engineering from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) and went on to earn a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.
He later joined the Civil Engineering Department at IIT Kanpur as a professor, eventually going on to lead its Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering one of the most respected technical faculties in the country.
His credentials extended well beyond academia.
When the Indian government set up the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 1974, Agrawal was chosen as its first Member-Secretary, a role that placed him at the heart of the country's early environmental regulatory framework.
He later also served on the UPA government's National Ganga River Basin Authority, resigning in 2012 over what he saw as the body's failure to get anything meaningful done.
What set Agrawal apart from most environmental activists was that his arguments were backed by decades of rigorous scientific research, not just passion.
He spent nearly 40 years opposing unchecked dam construction, water diversion, mining and pollution along the Ganga, insisting that these activities were destroying the river's natural flow.
His central belief, one repeated throughout his years of protest, was that the Ganga could not survive if it continued to be treated merely as a resource for power generation and irrigation.
He wasn't opposed to development projects in principle, he clarified, only to those that came at the cost of the river's "aviral-nirmal" (free-flowing and clean) character.
This wasn't his first fast either. In 2011, he became a Hindu sannyasi, adopting the name Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand.
A fast he undertook in 2009 successfully led to the damming of the Bhagirathi River being halted, and during another protest in 2008, work on the Loharinag Pala Hydro Power Project was stopped after he came close to death on the 38th day of his fast.
Agrawal's last and most consequential fast began on June 22, 2018, when he stopped eating solid food, demanding that the government take concrete action to revive the Ganga's uninterrupted flow and that Parliament pass a Ganga Protection Management Act.
As his health deteriorated over the following weeks, he was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. On August 13, the 53rd day of his fast his condition worsened further.
By October 9, the 109th day, he had stopped taking water altogether and refused all medication, fluids and juice by mouth.
Even then, he gave written consent allowing doctors to administer potassium orally and a saline drip of 500 ml a day, just enough to maintain his body's minimum fluid and electrolyte needs while making clear that he would not compromise on his core demand.
On October 11, 2018, the 111th day of his fast, G.D. Agrawal died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.
According to reports, a letter he had written that same morning gave doctors permission to administer potassium if needed, and thanked them for supporting what he called his "tapasya" for saving the Ganga.
His death triggered protests outside AIIMS Rishikesh, with followers accusing authorities of failing to save him and demanding a public viewing of his body.
AIIMS Director Professor Ravi Kant rejected allegations of foul play, clarifying that Agrawal's body had already been donated to the hospital and that there was no question of holding any public event on the premises.
Agrawal's cousin, Ashwani Agarwal who was among those allowed to see the body later said he found no evidence of any conspiracy, and that Agrawal had remained conscious until shortly before he suffered the cardiac arrest.
Nearly eight years on, Agrawal's story has resurfaced once again as Sonam Wangchuk sits on his own indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of the education minister over alleged mismanagement of the NEET and CUET exams.
Whatever the outcome of that protest, Agrawal's 111-day fast remains a stark reminder of just how far one man was willing to go for a cause he had spent a lifetime studying and defending and of the risks that come with such extreme forms of protest, however sincere the intent behind them.
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