The Role Of AI And Analytics In Tailoring Learning Paths For Young Learners

The education landscape is undergoing a quiet but profound transformation — powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and learning analytics. For young learners, these technologies are redefining what it means to learn, making education more personalized, engaging, and data-driven than ever before.

Personalization Becomes the New Standard

One of the biggest promises of AI in education lies in its ability to recognize the uniqueness of every learner — something traditional systems have long struggled to achieve.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics are at the core of the children's education transformation in a swiftly changing education landscape,” says Devvaki Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, instrucko. “The uniqueness of every learner is recognized by AI in a way that no one had ever thought before. By noting that a child is engaging with which content, the speed of learning, and the particular areas of strength and struggle, the AI system makes it possible for educators to come up with personalized learning paths that are completely structured according to the child’s needs.”

Aggarwal adds that AI allows educators to move away from uniform teaching models and focus on each child’s individual development. “Scientists and teachers can leave behind a uniform teaching method and pay more attention to each child's development with the support of AI-driven insights. Real-time feedback is a tool that opens up new possibilities for closing learning gaps and timely interventions.”

She emphasizes that the most exciting part is how AI makes learning more engaging and inclusive. “AI not only adapts lessons but also recommends new ways to challenge and motivate learners. Having said that, AI should only be an additional support to teachers, and children must continue to learn using blended learning techniques to get the best of both worlds.”

AI as a Learning Partner, Not a Replacement

While AI can never replace a teacher’s intuition and empathy, it is fast becoming an indispensable tool in helping educators and students understand learning patterns more deeply.

“Every student has a different way of learning — some learn by watching, some learn by doing problems, and some learn by going over the material,” says Mohit Tyagi, Co-Founder and Director of Competishun. “However, the biggest challenge has always been how to make learning cater to each student’s speed and possibility. This is precisely where technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, is truly contributing to huge progress in education.”

Tyagi explains that AI now allows for dynamic learning paths that adapt to each student’s progress. “No longer are students preparing for competitive exams bound by a strict study schedule; they can now have a personalized and ever-changing learning path that includes lessons, mock tests, and revision that are all in line with their progress. AI determines what a student has learned and what their weak points are, thus eliminating any time loss.”

He cites research showing that AI-supported learning improves both retention and efficiency. “Students who learned through AI-supported systems remembered 35-40% more and were better at controlling their time. To us teachers, AI is not a substitute but a very strong partner: it makes the whole learning process more interactive, personalized, and efficient.”

From One-Size-Fits-All to Insight-Driven Learning

Experts agree that the biggest shift AI brings is the move from a one-size-fits-all model to one that adapts and responds to each learner in real time.

“Artificial Intelligence and learning analytics are transforming how education understands the learner. What was once a one-size-fits-all model is now evolving into a data-informed, personalized experience — especially for young learners who are just beginning to discover their strengths,” says Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

He notes that adaptive learning systems can improve engagement and retention by up to 30%, as they adjust to each student’s pace and challenges. “AI-powered digital platforms can identify when a learner needs reinforcement, when to accelerate, and what content format works best. For a diverse country like India, this ability to personalize at scale can be a game changer — helping bridge learning gaps between urban and rural students, between English-medium and regional learners, and between traditional classrooms and digital ones.”

Rooj also highlights that analytics can play a crucial role in employability-focused education. “AI-driven insights can help map learning progress to career readiness — not just what a learner knows, but what they can apply. As more institutions adopt AI responsibly, learning will move from being curriculum-driven to capability-driven. The real opportunity lies in using data to unlock potential, not to measure performance alone.”

As Aggarwal aptly puts it, “AI and analytics are expected to remain the pillars on which education will be built — a decision-making tool for teachers, a means of power to the learners, and a way of creating a system where learning is beyond the scores — about understanding, creativity, and growth.”