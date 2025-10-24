The Walking Library: 150+ Degrees, 12 M.Phils, 4 Ph.D.s And Counting – Meet Chennai’s Man Obsessed With Learning

New Delhi: A diploma, a degree or graduation day marks the finish line for most people. But for Professor V. N. Parthiban, it is a journey without end. Hailing from Chennai in Tamil Nadu, he has turned learning into a lifelong obsession. Every book, course and exam is a step on a path that began with a promise to his mother, growing into an extraordinary pursuit spanning more than four decades.

He is called a “Repository of Degrees”, a walking library whose qualifications stretch across subjects and decades, including Economics, Public Administration, Political Science, Law, 12 M.Phils, four Ph.D.s and still counting.

It all started with an unforgettable moment. In his first degree, Parthiban barely passed. His mother’s disappointment left a mark. He made a promise to excel and make her proud. That promise became his life’s compass.

Since 1981, he has not stopped. The goal was not only success in one exam. It became an insatiable hunger for knowledge. Every spare moment belongs to books. Every rupee earned goes back into learning. Ninety percent of his salary flows into tuition, materials and fees.

He teaches from dawn to late night across multiple institutes. His life is structured, disciplined and relentless. When others rest, he studies. When others socialise, he reads.

“I believe restrictions exist only in the mind,” he says. His life is proof. Over 150 degrees later, he is still driven and learning. His next goal: 200 degrees.

In a country where higher education is a dream for many, Parthiban’s story shines like a beacon. He is not collecting degrees. He is fulfilling a promise, celebrating the joy of learning and showing the world that passion can make education a purpose, not merely a milestone.