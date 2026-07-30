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'This is daylight fraud': Karnataka HC slams alleged KPSC veterinary recruitment scam

The High Court questioned the state on why a preliminary inquiry by the Department of Personnel had taken four months with no FIR filed.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
'This is daylight fraud': Karnataka HC slams alleged KPSC veterinary recruitment scam

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