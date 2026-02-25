Thought of the day by APJ Abdul Kalam ‘You have to dream before your dreams can come true’

Thought of the day: APJ Abdul Kalam’s thought, “You have to dream before your dreams come true,” is a powerful reminder about the importance of vision and imagination in achieving success. In essence, it emphasizes that every achievement—whether big or small—starts with a dream. Without envisioning a goal or imagining a possibility, there is no direction, no motivation, and no blueprint for action.

Dreams act as the seed of achievement. They give you a purpose, ignite passion, and guide your efforts. For example, every great invention, scientific breakthrough, or social reform began as an idea, a dream, before it became reality. Kalam himself lived by this principle: from a small town in Rameswaram, he dreamed of becoming a scientist and ultimately rose to become the President of India and a globally respected aerospace engineer.

Why is this thought important?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This thought by Abdul Kalam is important because it emphasizes that all achievements begin with a vision. Dreams give direction and purpose, preventing us from drifting aimlessly, while also igniting motivation to take action. They encourage creativity and innovation, pushing us to think beyond our current limitations and find new solutions. Believing in our dreams builds confidence and hope, even in the face of challenges, and provides the determination needed to turn aspirations into reality. In essence, dreaming is not just wishful thinking—it is the first and most essential step toward achieving success and making a meaningful impact in life.

Benefits of this thought

This thought brings many benefits. It gives clarity of purpose, helping individuals understand what they truly want and guiding their efforts in the right direction. Dreams spark motivation, encouraging people to take action and work diligently toward their goals. They also foster creativity by inspiring new ideas and innovative solutions. Believing in one’s dreams builds confidence and hope, allowing individuals to stay positive even in challenging times. Most importantly, dreams provide the foundation for success, turning aspirations into reality through determination and hard work.

How does this thought help in Self-Improvement?

It plays a crucial role in self-improvement. By encouraging us to dream, it helps set clear personal goals, giving direction to our efforts and daily actions. Dreams inspire motivation and discipline, pushing us to develop new skills, overcome weaknesses, and face challenges with determination. They also foster creativity and critical thinking, helping us find better ways to solve problems and grow intellectually. Believing in our dreams boosts self-confidence and resilience, allowing us to stay focused even during setbacks. In essence, dreaming is the first step toward becoming a better version of ourselves, guiding continuous learning, growth, and personal development.