Ties With US Must Improve, 8 Lakh Students Study There: Akhilesh Yadav On 50 Percent Tariff

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the government to strengthen ties with the US, warning that strained relations could hurt trade and affect lakhs of Indian students studying there. His remarks followed the US imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods. Scroll down to read more.

|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 02:32 PM IST|Source: ANI
Ties With US Must Improve, 8 Lakh Students Study There: Akhilesh Yadav On 50 Percent Tariff

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): In the wake of the United States imposing 50 per cent import tariff on Indian goods, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that steps should be taken to improve ties with the United States, as wealth is created there, India has huge trade with US and 8 lakh students go to study abroad every year.

Speaking to reporters Akhilesh Yadav said, "Ties should be improved with the US. US is the head of capital flow. Wealth is created there. People dream big in the US. In science, technology, economy, health, and education, it is above others. The relation with such a country should never decline. Our neighbouring country, which grabs our land, the country which always helps Pakistan and during Operation Sindoor, India had to face China more than Pakistan. The government should be cautious of such a country which has its eyes on our land and is capturing our market. India should try to strengthen its economy to face such a country."

"We cannot afford to spoil relations with US because trade with US is huge. 8 lakh Indian students go to study abroad. Many people from Gujarat live in the US. We hope people from Gujarat who work in US in high positions would not allow the ties to deteriorate," he added.

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has accused India of buying Russian oil and funding the Ukraine war, and has imposed a 50 per cent import tariff, effective from August 27.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the United States has not yet rolled out "Phase-2" and "Phase-3" tariffs against countries continuing trade ties with Russia. He called secondary sanctions on India a direct action against Russia, as "that cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia."

He said this when being asked about why he has taken no action against Russia after he assumed the Oval Office in January this year.

He also called India the largest buyer of Russian oil after China, indicating that New Delhi could face further penalties if it continues energy imports from Moscow.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK